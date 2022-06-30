U’khand: Sherwood College principal, others get 2 years’ jail in 2014 student death case

A Nainital court on Wednesday sentenced the principal and two other staff members of Sherwood College to two years' imprisonment in a case related to the death of student in 2014.

Shaan Prajapati, a class IX student of Sherwood College Nainital, Uttarakhand, had died reportedly of pneumonia on November 15, 2014 at a private hospital in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

His mother had accused the school authorities of failing to provide adequate treatment to him.

Nainital Chief Judicial Magistrate Ramesh Singh held the school responsible for the death of Prajapati and also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the trio.

In its order, the court considered the behaviour of the school principal, chief warden and school nurse to be negligent, which led to the death of Prajapati.

However, the court also granted them one month’s interim bail during which they can appeal in the sessions court.

Prajapati’s mother had alleged that the school was responsible for her son's untimely demise and claimed that the family was not informed of his illness on time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)