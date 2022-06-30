Left Menu

U’khand: Sherwood College principal, others get 2 years’ jail in 2014 student death case

PTI | Nainital | Updated: 30-06-2022 00:22 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 00:22 IST
U’khand: Sherwood College principal, others get 2 years’ jail in 2014 student death case
  • Country:
  • India

A Nainital court on Wednesday sentenced the principal and two other staff members of Sherwood College to two years' imprisonment in a case related to the death of student in 2014.

Shaan Prajapati, a class IX student of Sherwood College Nainital, Uttarakhand, had died reportedly of pneumonia on November 15, 2014 at a private hospital in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

His mother had accused the school authorities of failing to provide adequate treatment to him.

Nainital Chief Judicial Magistrate Ramesh Singh held the school responsible for the death of Prajapati and also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the trio.

In its order, the court considered the behaviour of the school principal, chief warden and school nurse to be negligent, which led to the death of Prajapati.

However, the court also granted them one month’s interim bail during which they can appeal in the sessions court.

Prajapati’s mother had alleged that the school was responsible for her son's untimely demise and claimed that the family was not informed of his illness on time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Two suspects dead, homes evacuated over potential bomb in Canada bank incident, police say

Two suspects dead, homes evacuated over potential bomb in Canada bank incide...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Walgreens shelves pharmacy Boots' sale as market turmoil hits dealmaking; Omicron sub-variants BA.4, and BA.5 make up more than 50% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens shelves pharmacy Boots' sale as market turmoi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022