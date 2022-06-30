Left Menu

Putin: Russia will respond if NATO sets up infrastructure in Finland, Sweden

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2022 01:58 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 01:58 IST
President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia would respond in kind if NATO set up infrastructure in Finland and Sweden after they join the U.S.-led military alliance.

Putin was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying he could not rule out that tensions would emerge in Moscow's relations with Helsinki and Stockholm over their joining NATO.

Putin's comment came a day after NATO ally Turkey lifted its veto over Finland and Sweden's bid to join the alliance after the three nations agreed to protect each other's security.

