UK to provide another 1 bln stg of military support to Ukraine
Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2022 03:26 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 03:26 IST
Britain will provide another 1 billion pounds ($1.21 billion) of military support to Ukraine, the British government said in a statement on Wednesday.
The funding brings the UK's military assistance to Ukraine to 2.3 billion pounds since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
($1 = 0.8251 pounds)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden touts grain silos on Ukraine border to help exports; Kyiv wants ports open
WRAPUP 2-Russia tells Ukraine to lay down arms in Sievierodonetsk battle
Ukraine's need for more weapons major focus as defense ministers meet
UK says hundreds of civilians sheltered in Ukraine's Azot Chemical Plant
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now