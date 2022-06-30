Elderly couple dies after wall collapse in UP village
PTI | Maharajganj | Updated: 30-06-2022 11:43 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 11:30 IST
- Country:
- India
An elderly couple died after a wall of their under-construction house collapsed on them in a village here, police said on Thursday.
Nebulal (75) and his wife Rajmati (72) were sleeping inside their house in Narkatha village when the wall collapsed on Wednesday evening, Station Officer (Paniyra) Satya Prakash Singh said.
The couple was rushed to the district hospital where the doctors declared them dead, Singh added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Singh
- Narkatha village
- Satya Prakash Singh
- Rajmati
Advertisement
ALSO READ
CBI arrests accused Kalyani Singh in murder of national-level shooter Sukhmanpreet Singh: Officials.
Artificial intelligence-enabled portal for pensioners soon: Jitendra Singh
R. K. Singh awards prizes to winners of IREDA-NIWE award
BJP leader Rajnath Singh speaks to Mallikarjun Kharge, Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav on presidential poll.
Presidential Polls: Rajnath Singh speaks to Mamata Banerjee, Mallikarjun Kharge others