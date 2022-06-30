Left Menu

Elderly couple dies after wall collapse in UP village

PTI | Maharajganj | Updated: 30-06-2022 11:43 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 11:30 IST
Elderly couple dies after wall collapse in UP village
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
An elderly couple died after a wall of their under-construction house collapsed on them in a village here, police said on Thursday.

Nebulal (75) and his wife Rajmati (72) were sleeping inside their house in Narkatha village when the wall collapsed on Wednesday evening, Station Officer (Paniyra) Satya Prakash Singh said.

The couple was rushed to the district hospital where the doctors declared them dead, Singh added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

