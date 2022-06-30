Ukraine says Russian forces have withdrawn from Snake Island

The head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office, Andriy Yermak, said on Thursday that Russian forces had withdrawn from Snake Island, a strategic Black Sea outpost.

"KABOOM! No Russian troops on the Snake Island anymore. Our Armed Forces did a great job," Yermak wrote on Twitter.

Reuters was not immediately able to verify Yermak's statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)