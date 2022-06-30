Ukraine says Russian forces have withdrawn from Snake Island
The head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office, Andriy Yermak, said on Thursday that Russian forces had withdrawn from Snake Island, a strategic Black Sea outpost. "KABOOM! No Russian troops on the Snake Island anymore. Our Armed Forces did a great job," Yermak wrote on Twitter. Reuters was not immediately able to verify Yermak's statement.
