Ukraine says Russian forces have withdrawn from Snake Island

The head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office, Andriy Yermak, said on Thursday that Russian forces had withdrawn from Snake Island, a strategic Black Sea outpost. "KABOOM! No Russian troops on the Snake Island anymore. Our Armed Forces did a great job," Yermak wrote on Twitter. Reuters was not immediately able to verify Yermak's statement.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 30-06-2022 14:19 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 14:17 IST
Andriy Yermak Image Credit: Instagram / iamandreyyermak
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

