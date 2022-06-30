Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot visits home of tailor murdered in Udaipur

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday visited the house of Kanhaiya Lal who was brutally killed by two men here.

The chief minister spoke to their family members and relatives of Lal.

Gehlot was accompanied by the party's state chief Govind Singh Dotasra, Revenue minister Ramlal Jat, DGP M L Lather, and other leaders and officials during his visit to Lal's house at sector 14 here, officials said.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) should probe the Udaipur murder case in a time-bound manner, and the trial should be conducted in a fast-track court, Gehlot said. Elaborate security arrangements are there in the area, they added. Lal, a tailor, was on Tuesday killed by two men who had posted videos online that said they were avenging an insult to Islam.

The incident triggered stray cases of violence in Udaipur and a curfew was clamped in seven police station areas of the city. Lal was cremated on Wednesday in the presence of a large number of people. Heavy deployment of police has been made in Udaipur to maintain law and order and two Additional Director generals, one Deputy IG, and other senior officials are camping in the city to monitor the situation, officials said.

Thousands of people on Thursday took part in a protest rally here against the gruesome murder of Lal. The 'Sarv Hindu Samaj' rally was called by Hindu organizations and was held peacefully from the Town Hall to the collectorate with the permission of the district administration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)