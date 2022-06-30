Left Menu

Woman hacked to death in UP's Muzaffarnagar

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 30-06-2022 15:38 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 15:25 IST
Woman hacked to death in UP's Muzaffarnagar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 60-year-old woman was allegedly hacked to death by unidentified people at her residence here, police said on Thursday.

Victim Urmila was in the kitchen when she was attacked with a sharp object on Wednesday night and she died on the spot, police said, referring to a complaint by her son Raju.

She was alone at her house in Kailash Nagar village at the time of the incident, they said.

Circle officer Vinay Gautam said an FIR has been registered and arrests are yet to be made.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder brother

UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022