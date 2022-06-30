Left Menu

India, Japan discuss cooperation in 5G technology

Cooperation in 5G telecom technology figured prominently in the India-Japan cyber dialogue held virtually on Thursday.The Ministry of External Affairs MEA said both sides discussed important areas of bilateral cyber cooperation and reviewed the progress achieved in the areas of cybersecurity and information and communication technologies.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2022 16:06 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 15:46 IST
India, Japan discuss cooperation in 5G technology
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Cooperation in 5G telecom technology figured prominently in the India-Japan cyber dialogue held virtually on Thursday.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said both sides discussed important areas of bilateral cyber cooperation and reviewed the progress achieved in the areas of cybersecurity and information and communication technologies. It said the discussions included developments in cyber domain and mutual cooperation in the area during discussions at the United Nations and other multilateral and regional fora.

''Both sides discussed important areas of bilateral cyber cooperation and reviewed the progress achieved in the areas of cybersecurity and Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) including 5G Technology,'' the MEA said in a statement. The Indian delegation at the fourth India-Japan Cyber Dialogue was led by Muanpuii Saiawi, joint secretary in the MEA's cyber diplomacy division. The Japanese delegation was led by Yutaka Arima, ambassador in charge of cyber policy at Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Indian delegation consisted of senior officials from THE MEA, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Defence, National Security Council Secretariat, Ministry of Electronics and Information technology, Department of Telecommunications, Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, and National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder brother

UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022