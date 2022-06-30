Left Menu

SC stays Meghalaya HC order to dismantle coke plants

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2022 17:02 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 16:28 IST
SC stays Meghalaya HC order to dismantle coke plants
Supreme Court (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has stayed Meghalaya High Court's order to dismantle the existing coke plants in the state within a period of 30 days and not to allow them to operate or grant permission to establish new coke plants.

However, a vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala asked the petitioner companies to approach the high court and implead themselves in the matter.

"Having heard senior counsel appearing for the petitioners at a considerable length, it appears to us that the proper recourse for the petitioners would be to seek their impleadment in the suo motu proceedings pending before the High Court.

"Meanwhile, the direction issued by the High Court for dismantling the coke plant(s) shall remain stayed and the same shall not be operational," the bench said.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by JMK Coke Industry Pvt Ltd and others against the May 24, 2022 order of the Meghalaya high court at Shillong in suo motu proceedings which have been registered as public interest litigation.

The high court accepted the findings contained in the Preliminary Report filed by Justice B P Katakey (Retd).

The high court had appointed Justice Katakey, a former judge of the Gauhati High Court to ascertain whether the state government has complied with the directives of the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal for cracking down on illegal coal mining.

Justice Katakey was appointed to look into the matter in respect of establishing and running coke plants under the Mines and Minerals Development Regulation Act, 1957.

The high court accepted one of the recommendations contained in the preliminary report of Justice B.P. Katakey (retd) to dismantle the existing coke plants within a period of 30 days and not to allow them to operate and/or grant permission to establish new coke plant(s).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder brother

UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022