Ashwini Vaishnaw co-chaired 14th Joint Committee Meeting on Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Project

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday co-chaired the 14th Joint Committee Meeting from the Indian side to discuss and decide on all important issues related to the execution of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) Project. Dr MORI Masafumi, Special Adviser to the Prime Minister of Japan co-chaired the meeting from the Japanese side, according to an official statement by Railway Ministry.

During the meeting, a presentation, and a video film were shown regarding the progress of the project. Further, issues related to funding, contracts and execution were discussed for mutual resolution and targeted commissioning of the project, the statement read. Joint Committee meeting between the Government of India and the Government of Japan is the highest consultative body for taking ahead projects of mutual interests and benefits. The Japanese Government is committed to funding the MAHSR projects with a soft loan and technical and financial cooperation.

The meeting was fruitful and productive and finalized strategic issues for the early completion of the project. Both sides agreed to work to Hon'ble PM's view of One Project- One team in the overall interest of the project, it added. (ANI)

