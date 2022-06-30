Left Menu

France's Macron: Found compromise over North Macedonia's and Bulgaria EU plans

"I think we have found a compromise solution," he said at a news conference at the NATO summit in Spain. Bulgaria's parliament gave the government the green light on June 24 to approve a European Union membership negotiation framework for North Macedonia, in a move that may allow its northern neighbour to start accession talks with the bloc.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 30-06-2022 18:16 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 18:02 IST
France's Macron: Found compromise over North Macedonia's and Bulgaria EU plans
French President Emmanuel Macron Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron said he felt a compromise solution had been found on the European Union membership negotiation framework for North Macedonia, which would also involve Bulgaria. "I think we have found a compromise solution," he said at a news conference at the NATO summit in Spain.

Bulgaria's parliament gave the government the green light on June 24 to approve a European Union membership negotiation framework for North Macedonia, in a move that may allow its northern neighbor to start accession talks with the bloc. Lawmakers voted to allow the government to lift its veto following tweaks in the framework text that would guarantee the rights of Bulgarians in the country through constitutional changes and commit Skopje to maintain good relations with Bulgaria.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder brother

UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022