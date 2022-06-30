France's Macron: Found compromise over North Macedonia's and Bulgaria EU plans

French President Emmanuel Macron said he felt a compromise solution had been found on the European Union membership negotiation framework for North Macedonia, which would also involve Bulgaria. "I think we have found a compromise solution," he said at a news conference at the NATO summit in Spain.

Bulgaria's parliament gave the government the green light on June 24 to approve a European Union membership negotiation framework for North Macedonia, in a move that may allow its northern neighbor to start accession talks with the bloc. Lawmakers voted to allow the government to lift its veto following tweaks in the framework text that would guarantee the rights of Bulgarians in the country through constitutional changes and commit Skopje to maintain good relations with Bulgaria.

