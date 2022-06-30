Protest rally in Udaipur over murder, markets shut in Jaipur

Thousands of people took out a march in Udaipur and shopkeepers downed shutters in Jaipur on Thursday, protesting over the recent murder of a tailor by men who said they were avenging an insult to Islam.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot visited the tailor’s family and told reporters outside the house that he wanted to National Investigation Agency (NIA) to file the charge sheet in a fast-track court as soon as possible, so that the culprits are brought to justice.

Kanhaiya Lal was killed Tuesday afternoon by two cleaver-wielding men, who posted a grisly video of the crime online claiming responsibility for the “beheading”.

The tailor had earlier told local police that he had received threats over a social media post shared from his account, apparently “supporting” BJP leader Nupur Sharma’s provocative remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

Curfew remained clamped in seven police station areas of Udaipur on Thursday. But police relaxed restrictions with the organisers -- the Sarv Hindu Samaj -- saying they wanted to hold a “silent march.” But, as they marched from the Town Hall to the Collectorate, some protesters raised slogans like ''Jai Jai Shri Ram'', ''Madarse Band Karo'' (close down madrassas), ''Hinduon Ki Hatya Band Karo'' (end murder of Hindus), and ''Rajasthan Sarkar Neend Se Jago'' (wake up, Rajasthan government).

A large police force was deployed. A minor scuffle was reported during the rally, but police said it was peaceful.

CM Gehlot spoke to the family members and relatives of Kanhaiya Lal at their home in Udaipur’s sector 14.

He was accompanied by state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra, Revenue Minister Ramlal Jat and DGP M L Lather. Asked by reporters about the “failure” of police to provide security to Kanhaiya Lal despite his complaint, the CM Ashok Gehlot said this will become clear during the NIA investigation.

''The National Investigation Agency (NIA) should take up this case in a fast-track court. The charge sheet should be filed as soon as possible so that punishment can be awarded,'' he said.

He said the incident has shaken the entire country.

“The accused were caught and the police and Special Operations Group (SOG) did a good job,'' he said.

Hours after the murder on Tuesday, a police team nabbed Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, the two men seen in the video clip of the brutal killing. Police now say that at least one of them has links with a Pakistan-based organisation.

In Jaipur, markets remained closed after a ‘bandh’ call given by a traders’ body and the Vishva Hindu Parishad.

Apart from markets in the walled city, those in Khatipura, Vaishali Nagar, Rajapark, Tonk Road, Bajaj Nagar, Malviya Nagar, Sanganer and other areas were also shut.

''Elaborate security arrangements have been made to maintain law and order. The markets are closed and the situation is peaceful,'' Additional DCP North Dharmendra Sagar said.

Additional police force was sent to Udaipur after the murder that triggered communal tension and stray incidents of violence. Two officers of the additional director general rank and a deputy inspector general are camping in the city to monitor the situation, officials said.

