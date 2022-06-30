SC adjourns to July 13 plea of ‘conman’ to shift him from Tihar jail

New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI)The Supreme Court Thursday said it would hear on July 13 plea of alleged 'conman’ Sukesh Chandrashekhar and his wife to shift them from the Tihar Jail on the ground of threat to their life. A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala said that it has not received the affidavit filed by Chandrashekhar on the proposal of the Centre to shift them to Mandoli jail. It said there is no urgency in the plea and it could be heard by the regular bench.

Senior advocate R Basant, appearing for Chandrashekhar, said that they be shifted outside the jurisdiction of the Director-General (Delhi Prisons) as his clients are being extorted and threatened. The bench ordered, “The petitioners are reported to have filed their objections/affidavits on June 28, 2022. The same is not placed on record. The Registry is directed to tag those papers in the paper book of the case. List the matter for further consideration on July 13, 2022”. On June 23, the Centre had proposed to the top court that if at all Chandrashekhar and his wife are to be shifted outside the Tihar Jail, then they should be lodged in Mandoli prison which is being guarded by paramilitary forces.

The government had opposed the transfer of Chandrashekhar and his wife to any other jail outside Delhi on the alleged ground of a threat to their life and added that they will be protected by police personnel from Tamil Nadu Special Police Force and would be observed through CCTV cameras.

The top court had asked Chandrashekhar to file his objections to the Centre's proposal to shift the accused to Mandoli Jail.

On June 21, the ED had sought prosecution of Chandrashekhar for perjury as it had claimed that he had falsely stated in his affidavit about a physical assault in Tihar Jail and deliberately omitted the report of the doctors who ruled out any physical injury to him.

The ED opposed the transfer of Chandrashekhar and his wife from Tihar Jail to any other prison outside Delhi on the ground of a threat to his life and said that police personnel from Tamil Nadu's special police force have been deployed for their security.

The top court had said that since another vacation bench has passed the order seeking names of jails in which Chandrashekhar and his wife could be transferred, it cannot review it or modify it.

In an affidavit filed by Director General (Prisons), Delhi Prisons it was said that the contents of the Chandrashekhar’s application that he was assaulted in jail are vehemently denied as totally and wholly false and fabricated for the ulterior motive of seeking transfer to another prison to repeat his misdemeanours and offences.

On June 20, the ED had made some startling revelations against Chandrashekhar that he indulged in money laundering, extortion, impersonation of public officials including those holding constitutional posts, and had opposed his plea for prison transfer outside Delhi.

The probe agency has sought to intervene in a plea of Chandrashekhar, who is lodged in Tihar jail on charges of money laundering and duping several people, and his wife seeking their transfer to a prison outside Delhi alleging threat to their lives from jail staff.

In its intervention application, the ED has said Chandrashekhar has repeatedly committed offences including money laundering during his incarceration in the jail by subverting the legal system and prison rules with the help of his knowledge of technology and his abilities to con people.

“Sukesh Chandrashekhar has created a web through his devious mechanism. He is a master conman and with technology at his disposal, he could execute to perfection his plan”, the agency said.

The ED said that it has been found that Sukesh and his wife Leena were running an organized crime syndicate with the aid and association of other associates, added to the syndicate from time to time.

“That being inside the jail, he was threatening people to do what he wished or face consequences. The proceeds of crime were used to purchase cars, houses in Chennai, various luxury items, clothes, etc., and were utilized to open a salon for his wife, to give expensive gifts to celebrities, and to jail authorities to manage facilities in jail”, it said.

The probe agency named several TV and Bollywood personalities with whom the ‘conman’ has contacts and used to give them expensive gifts.PTI MNL SJK MNL RKS RKS

