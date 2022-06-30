Left Menu

Russia raises cross-border money transfer limit to $1 mln/month

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2022 20:21 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 20:21 IST
Russia raises cross-border money transfer limit to $1 mln/month

The Russian central bank said on Thursday that Russian residents will be able to transfer abroad the equivalent of $1 million per month to their or third party accounts, raising the ceiling from the previous $150,000 from July 1.

Russia is relaxing capital controls to prevent the rouble from firming as the strong currency dents budget revenues and incomes of commodity-focused companies. Russia imposed capital controls to shield its financial system and economy after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, triggering unprecedented western sanctions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder brother

UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022