Rajnath Singh approves enhanced monetary limits for procurement of drugs for ECHS

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh today approved the enhancement of the monetary ceiling for purchase of Not Available (NA), emergent, lifesavings, and essential drugs by 100% in all categories of polyclinics from Authorised Local Chemists (ALC). This will ensure easy & timely availability of medicines for ECHS beneficiaries. (Type A & B from Rs 2.5 lakh to 5 Lakh, Type C from Rs 1.5 lakh to 3 Lakh, Type D from Rs 1 lakh to 2 Lakh).

There have been various representations from the veterans regarding supply of medicines. The Government has already undertaken a series of modifications to procedures of procurement of medicines for ECHS beneficiaries. In all stations with ECHS Polyclinics, local medical stores/chemists are empanelled for supply of Not Available (NA), emergent, life-saving and essential drugs on as required basis. The empanelled local medical stores/chemists are being done by a Board of Officers constituted by the Station Commander. Any expenditure above this limit will be approved by MD, ECHS. The CO, ECHS may re-appropriate the required funds from other ECHS Polyclinics, if required.

It may be seen that the Government on 25.03.2022 had already conveyed the sanction for reimbursement of cost of medicines and consumables, purchased from open market, not Available at ECHS Polyclinic/Authorized Local Chemist for a maximum period of 30 days from earlier 15 days at a time subject to the maximum value of medicines and consumables not exceeding Rs. 25,000/- each time under the general conditions and Rs. 75,000/- each time under the special conditions except in the case of Cancer Medicines where the maximum value of medicines and consumable would be Rs.5 lakhs each time from the earlier Rs.2 lakhs each time. This will be a big move toward making essential medicines available to the Veterans.

(With Inputs from PIB)