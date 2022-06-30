Protest rally in Udaipur over murder, markets shut in Jaipur

Thousands of people took out a march in Udaipur and shopkeepers downed shutters in Jaipur on Thursday, protesting over the recent murder of a tailor by men who said they were avenging an insult to Islam.

The two accused, Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, were sent to judicial custody for 13 days and will be asked to take part in an identification parade, a lawyer said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot visited the tailor’s family and told reporters that he wanted the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to file the charge sheet in a fast-track court as soon as possible, so that the culprits are brought to justice.

Kanhaiya Lal was killed Tuesday afternoon by two cleaver-wielding men, who posted a grisly video of the crime online claiming responsibility for the “beheading”.

The tailor had earlier told local police that he had received threats over a social media post shared from his account, apparently “supporting” BJP leader Nupur Sharma’s provocative remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

Curfew remained clamped in seven police station areas of Udaipur on Thursday. But police relaxed restrictions with the organisers -- the Sarv Hindu Samaj -- saying they planned to hold a “silent march”.

But, as they marched from the Town Hall to the Collectorate, some protesters raised slogans like ''Jai Jai Shri Ram'', ''Madarse Band Karo'' (close down madrassas), ''Hinduon Ki Hatya Band Karo'' (end murder of Hindus), and ''Rajasthan Sarkar Neend Se Jago'' (wake up, Rajasthan government).

A minor scuffle was reported during the rally, but police said it was peaceful. At an Udaipur court, lawyers shouted slogans as Akhtari and Ghouse were brought there, their faces covered, amid tight security.

Public prosecutor Kapil Todawat told reporters that police sought judicial remand for the two accused for enabling an identification parade. It will seek police custody later.

At a test identification parade, witnesses pick suspects from a line-up.

Earlier, CM Gehlot spoke to the family members and relatives of Kanhaiya Lal at their home in Udaipur’s sector 14.

He was accompanied by state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra, Revenue Minister Ramlal Jat and DGP M L Lather. Asked by reporters about the “failure” of police to provide security to Kanhaiya Lal despite his complaint, the chief minister said this will become clear during the NIA investigation.

''The National Investigation Agency (NIA) should take up this case in a fast-track court. The charge sheet should be filed as soon as possible so that punishment can be awarded,'' he said.

He said the incident has shaken the entire country.

“The accused were caught and the police and Special Operations Group (SOG) did a good job,'' he said.

In Jaipur, markets remained closed after a ‘bandh’ call given by a traders’ body and the Vishva Hindu Parishad.

Apart from markets in the walled city, those in Khatipura, Vaishali Nagar, Rajapark, Tonk Road, Bajaj Nagar, Malviya Nagar, Sanganer and other areas were closed. Additional DCP North Dharmendra Sagar said elaborate security measures were in place. Similarly, markets remained closed in the morning in Kota district’s Kanwas town.

Additional police force was sent to Udaipur Tuesday after the murder that triggered communal tension and stray incidents of violence.

Two officers of the additional director general rank and a deputy inspector general are camping in the city to monitor the situation, officials said.

Meanwhile, in Ajmer, police arrested three people, including a cleric, over a hate speech which allegedly called for “beheadings” to avenge the insult to Prophet Mohammad.

According to sources, police suspect that the speech delivered at the dargah’s main gate on June 17 could have played a role in provoking the two men to murder the Udaipur tailor the next day.

Video clips of the speech circulated on media for some days though the arrests were made only a day after the Udaipur murder.

