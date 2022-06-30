Left Menu

2 held for extortion by posing as MLAs in UP's Hamirpur

Two people allegedly posing as MLAs of the ruling BJP and extorting money from truck drivers were arrested, police said on Thursday.

PTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 30-06-2022 21:57 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 21:57 IST
Two people allegedly posing as MLAs of the ruling BJP and extorting money from truck drivers were arrested, police said on Thursday.

Accused Aniruddha Singh and Nirbhay Singh, residents of Kanpur, had an SUV with a small BJP flag on its bonnet. They had 'Vidhayak' (MLA) printed on the car, Hamirpur Superintendent of Police Shubham Patel said.

On Wednesday night, a police team reached the spot under Kotwali police station limits where the accused were extorting money from truck drivers ferrying construction material. On seeing them, the two tried to flee, but were arrested, the SP added.

''We have recovered two country-made pistols and some cash which they had extorted,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

