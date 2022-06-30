Left Menu

70-yr-old man hacked to death in Rajasthan's Baran; at least 10 booked

PTI | Kota | Updated: 30-06-2022 22:21 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 22:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 70-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death while he was fast asleep in his field in Baran district, police said on Thursday.

The bloodstained body of Kanhi alias Kanhaiyalal Meena, a resident of Kherkheda village under Chhabra police station, was found in the morning, they said, adding around 10 - 12 locals have been booked for murder.

Meena's autopsy report showed that be bore fatal head injury, suggesting he was smacked to death with some heavy stone, station house officer Nerikram said.

He stayed away from his family members. However, the suspects were booked based on their complaint and investigation is being carried out, the official said.

Though the motive behind the killing could not be ascertained, a suspect told the police that Meena had recently electrocuted and killed one of their relatives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

