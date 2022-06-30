CBI registers three FIRs against imposters claiming to be from PMO

The CBI has registered three FIRs based on complaints from the Prime Minister's Office that some imposters were trying to exert influence by claiming to be working in the PMO, officials said Thursday.

The CBI has taken over the investigation to look into the three complaints filed by the PMO.

It has registered three separate FIRs against unidentified persons, one Prince and Shiva Kumar, the officials said. ''It has come to the notice of this office that Manoj Kumar Meena, IPS(2012, AGMUT) posted in Chandigarh has been approached by a person claiming to be Rohit Yadav, Joint Secretary, Prime Minster's Office (PMO) using mobile number 7009808342 and soliciting transfer of a police constable,'' the complaint, now converted into the FIR against unidentified persons, alleged.

It said prima facie it appears to be a case of impersonation of PMO official since no such call was made by such official and the number is also not of the official. The second case relates to a person claiming to be working as personal assistant in the PMO who assured a person named Ravikant Kharab that he would procure a job in Reserve Bank of India for a bribe of Rs 3 lakh, the officials said. It is alleged Kharab paid Rs 25,000 to a guy named 'Prince', they said. The third case relates to Kerala-resident Shiva Kumar who calls himself a cardiac surgeon and health advisor to the Prime Minister of India and Nepal, they said.

''Scrutiny of the complaint has revealed that a person named Dr. Shiva Kumar from Kerala has been learnt to be impersonating as PMO official and making calls to people from his mobile number 080759-94461, allegedly claiming to be Personal Advisor to the Hon'ble PM,'' the complaint had alleged.

