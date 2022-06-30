Left Menu

Odisha official dies in road accident, husband unhurt

PTI | Baripada | Updated: 30-06-2022 22:35 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 22:35 IST
The sub-divisional judicial magistrate (SDJM) of Rairangpur in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, Smaranika Pradhan, died on Thursday as her car hit a roadside electric pole near Chainebda in the district, a senior police officer said.

Pradhan (32), along with husband Biswajit Jena, was on their way to Puri to witness Rath Jatra, when they met with the accident in Joshipur Police Station area on National Highway-49.

Jena, a software engineer, was driving the car, the officer said.

He escaped unhurt in the incident, according to the officer.

Pradhan, who suffered head injuries, was taken to a local hospital, where she was declared “brought dead”, the senior officer said, adding that a case of unnatural has been registered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

