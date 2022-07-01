ADGP reviews security arrangements, monitors convoy movement along J-K highway

Additional Director General of Police Mukesh Singh on Friday reviewed security arrangements of the ongoing Amarnath Yatra along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway and directed the officers to prioritise convenience and safety of the pilgrims during convoy movement.

Singh, who was accompanied by other senior police officers, moved with the yatra convoy from Jammu to Lambar at Banihal in Ramban district, officials said.

The ADGP interacted with pilgrims and representatives from the civil administration at langar locations. They expressed satisfaction at the security arrangements and with the facilities, they said.

The district police chiefs of Jammu, Udhampur and Ramban also accompanied Singh and briefed him about the road opening parties and security arrangements, they said.

The langar locations at Nashri, Chanderkot and Lambar had a festive look and the yatris were happy, the officials said.

Vehicular traffic was smooth and care was taken by to regulate the yatra movement to ensure that no inconvenience was caused to daily commuters on the highway, they said.

The CRPF troops were alert and were working under close supervision of the officers, they added.

