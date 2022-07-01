Toddler mauled to death by fox in UP’s Bhadohi

A one and half-year-old boy was mauled to death by a fox here, police said on Friday.

On Thursday night Shankar Vanvasi, his wife Sheela and their son Deva were sleeping when a fox entered their hut in Tulapur area and took Deva, Station House Officer (Aurai) Ajay Kumar Seth said.

On finding that her son is missing, the couple alerted their neighbours and they saw the boy was attacked by the fox.

The locals somehow managed to take the child away from the fox, however, by then the fox had eaten his limbs, the SHO said.

By the time the child was brought back to home, he had died.

