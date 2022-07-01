ED arrests 2 in money laundering case against Satyendar Jain
- Country:
- India
The ED has arrested two businessmen, Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain, in connection with the money laundering probe against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, officials said on Friday.
The two have been taken into custody under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The agency had raided the two, alleged to be ''business associates'' of Jain, last month as part of this investigation.
They were placed under arrest following their questioning, officials said.
Satyendar Jain, 57, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 30 under the criminal sections of the PMLA and is in judicial custody at present.
Jain is the minister without portfolio in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Delhi government.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Aam Aadmi Party
- Satyendar
- PMLA
- Delhi
- Enforcement Directorate
ALSO READ
PIL in SC to dismiss Maharashtra Cabinet minister Nawab Malik, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain
ED searches around 10 locations in national capital region in money laundering case against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain: Officials.
PIL in SC seeks sacking of jailed ministers Nawab Malik, Satyendar Jain
ED raids multiple locations across Delhi in money laundering case against Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain
ED conducts raids against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in money laundering case