Left Menu

ED arrests 2 in money laundering case against Satyendar Jain

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2022 13:19 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 13:17 IST
ED arrests 2 in money laundering case against Satyendar Jain
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The ED has arrested two businessmen, Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain, in connection with the money laundering probe against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, officials said on Friday.

The two have been taken into custody under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The agency had raided the two, alleged to be ''business associates'' of Jain, last month as part of this investigation.

They were placed under arrest following their questioning, officials said.

Satyendar Jain, 57, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 30 under the criminal sections of the PMLA and is in judicial custody at present.

Jain is the minister without portfolio in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Delhi government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

 Philippines
2
Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core samples

Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine; Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says and more

World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Uk...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022