Left Menu

Maha: Two held for cheating investors of over Rs 2 crore in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 01-07-2022 14:58 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 14:46 IST
Maha: Two held for cheating investors of over Rs 2 crore in Thane
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The police in Maharashtra's Thane city have arrested two persons for allegedly cheating people of crores of rupees by promising them lucrative returns for their investment, an official said on Friday. The accused persons floated an investment company and wooed people by promising 10 percent interest p.m. on their investments, Deputy Commissioner of Police (EOW) Sunil Lokhande said.

The accused persons did not pay any money to 19 investors and did not return the invested sum, he said.

The duo had allegedly cheated investors of over Rs 2.48 crore, following which an offense was registered against them with the Manpada police in November 2011 under provisions of the IPC and MPDA Act.

Officials of the economic offenses wing (EOW), which probed the case, on Wednesday arrested the accused Ankita Anil Golipkar, who is a director of the investment firm, and fund manager Pradeep Kate, the official said.

The main accused Divyesh Vilas Golipkar was still at large and the police have launched a manhunt for him, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

 Philippines
2
Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core samples

Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine; Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says and more

World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Uk...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022