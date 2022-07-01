Left Menu

EU says Russian threat to sever diplomatic ties with Bulgaria is unjustified

The EU said Bulgaria's action was "fully in line with international law", as the diplomats of the Russian Embassy were acting in violation with international treaties. "The European Union stands in full support and solidarity with Bulgaria in these circumstances and will follow this matter closely," the EU said in a statement.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 01-07-2022 15:03 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 14:48 IST
EU says Russian threat to sever diplomatic ties with Bulgaria is unjustified
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union on Friday said Russia's threat to sever diplomatic ties with Bulgaria in response to its decision to expel 70 Russian diplomats is unjustified. The EU said Bulgaria's action was "fully in line with international law", as the diplomats of the Russian Embassy were acting in violation of international treaties.

"The European Union stands in full support and solidarity with Bulgaria in these circumstances and will follow this matter closely," the EU said in a statement. Bulgaria's outgoing prime minister Thursday already called on Russia to withdraw its diplomatic ultimatum, which included a threat to close Russia's embassy in the Balkan nation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

 Philippines
2
Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core samples

Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine; Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says and more

World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Uk...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022