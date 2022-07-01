Left Menu

Kremlin says arrest of U.S. basketball star Griner "not politically motivated"

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-07-2022 15:17 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 15:12 IST
Kremlin says arrest of U.S. basketball star Griner "not politically motivated"
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Kremlin said on Friday that the detention of U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner, who faces a prison sentence of up to 10 years in Russia if she is convicted on drug charges, was not politically motivated.

Speaking to reporters, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Griner had been found in possession of prohibited drugs and that it was up to the court to reach a verdict.

The 31-year-old WNBA star arrived in handcuffs at a courtroom on the outskirts of Moscow earlier on Friday to face the charges, which were brought after authorities said they had found cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage in February.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

 Philippines
2
Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core samples

Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine; Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says and more

World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Uk...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022