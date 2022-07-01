Kremlin says arrest of U.S. basketball star Griner "not politically motivated"
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Kremlin said on Friday that the detention of U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner, who faces a prison sentence of up to 10 years in Russia if she is convicted on drug charges, was not politically motivated.
Speaking to reporters, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Griner had been found in possession of prohibited drugs and that it was up to the court to reach a verdict.
The 31-year-old WNBA star arrived in handcuffs at a courtroom on the outskirts of Moscow earlier on Friday to face the charges, which were brought after authorities said they had found cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage in February.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Southern Baptist Convention tackles sex abuse at annual assembly
Turkish-backed Syrian rebels say U.S.-led coalition carried out helicopter operation
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
U.S.-led coalition detains Islamic State leader in Syria -statement
U.S.-led coalition says it detained senior ISIS leader in Syria