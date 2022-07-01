Delhi Prisons dept files police complaint in connection with Tihar jail scuffle

The Delhi Prisons department has filed a police complaint in connection with a scuffle inside Tihar jail here in which 16 inmates and seven jail staff got injured, officials said on Friday. During a routine search in ward number 4 of central jail number 8 on Wednesday, some inmates obstructed the team of jail officials and abused them, following which a scuffle ensued between the two sides, they said.

The staff tried to bring the situation under control but the inmates did not relent and began banging their heads against the wall and inflicted self-injuries with sharp-edged objects, they said.

A senor jail official said a complaint has been filed with police regarding the incident. None of the injured sustained serious injuries, added the official.

The inmates injured in the scuffle were treated at the prison dispensary, and four of them were sent to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, the officials said, adding that seven staff members received minor wounds. Such incidents have taken place earlier too, therefore efforts are being to reduce them, the official said, adding that the authorities are taking several steps like installation of more CCTV cameras, counselling of prisoners, and special attention on the trouble makers.

On April 20, 15 prisoners of Tihar jail had injured themselves with sharp cutlery and four of them had to be hospitalised. The 11 others sustained minor injuries and were administered first aid in-house.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)