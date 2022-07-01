Left Menu

Bomb explodes in Patna court, cop injured

PTI | Patna | Updated: 01-07-2022 16:55 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 16:53 IST
Bomb explodes in Patna court, cop injured
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A crude bomb went off inside the crowded Civil Court premises here on Friday, injuring a police officer who had brought the explosive for investigation purposes.

The sub-inspector of police has hurt his arm but is out of danger, said Sabiul Haq, the SHO of the Pirbahore police station under which the site of the incident falls.

''The injured SI, Umakant Rai, is posted at Kadam Kuan police station. Some crude bombs were seized in his area recently and he had brought these to the court as part of the normal investigation procedure,'' he SHO.

Rai was carrying the bombs in a box which he placed on the table of the assistant prosecution officer concerned when the explosion took place.

Bystanders said they initially thought the sound was of a tyre burst which is common in the area which remains choc a bloc with vehicular traffic.

However, they realized what had happened upon spotting Rai, covered in soot and writhing in pain.

Investigations were on to find out whether the bombs were properly defused before being brought to the court, said the Pirbahore SHO.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

 Philippines
2
Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core samples

Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine; Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says and more

World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Uk...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022