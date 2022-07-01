Left Menu

Bihar: Low-intensity blast reported in Patna Civil Court, constable injured

A constable was injured in a low-intensity blast reported in the civil court of Patna on Friday.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 01-07-2022 18:12 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 18:12 IST
Patna SSP Manavjit Singh Dhillon (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
A constable was injured in a low-intensity blast reported in the civil court of Patna on Friday. The incident occurred after the police brought the gunpowder, recovered from Patna university's hostel. The gunpowder was brought to the court premises to seek permission for further probe.

"ASI Kadam Kuwan Madan Singh's right hand was injured. However, no other injuries were reported," said Senior Superintendent of Police Patna, Manavjit Singh Dhillon. "A few days ago, gunpowder was recovered in Patel hostel, Patna University. We took it to court for seeking permission for further probe. The blast happened as soon as it was kept on-premises. A police official sustained injuries and is out of danger now," said Sabi ul Haq, Incharge, Pirbahore Police Station. (ANI)

