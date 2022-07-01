Man involved in terror activities booked under PSA in J-K's Poonch, detained

A man allegedly involved in terror and anti-India activities has been slapped with the Public Safety Act and detained by the police in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, officials said.

Mohammad Hanief, hailing from the Lower Gunthal area in Surankote tehsil here, is in regular contact with Pakistan-based terrorists and handlers through social media and his activities are prejudicial and detrimental to the union territory's security, they said.

Acting on the dossier of the police department, the Poonch district magistrate ordered Hanief's detention under the Public Safety Act, a preventive detention law, to stop him from acting in any manner prejudicial to the union territory's security, they said.

He was continuously indulging in criminal activities and had created a state of terror amongst the peace-loving people of the area, and has not mended his behavior, they said, adding he has been lodged in the district jail.

