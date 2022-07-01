Dr. Jitendra Singh inaugurates 48th Advanced Professional Programme in Public Administration

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh, today called upon participant officers of the 10-month 48th Advanced Professional Programme on Public Administration (APPPA) to develop the culture of working with "whole of government approach", in order to provide common solutions and better outcomes.

The Minister, who is also Chairman Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), said that a more integrated, holistic and synergized approach by IIPA is the hallmark of the training programmes conducted by it, benefitting the participants from different walks of life. Dr.Jitendra Singh also inaugurated the new conference hall of the IIPA.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of 48th Advanced Professional Programme on Public Administration (APPPA) in New Delhi today, Dr. Jitendra Singh, who is also Chairman of the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), said that India is fortunate to have a Prime Minister like Shri Narendra Modi who is supportive of new ideas, progressive in thinking and is ready to take decisions benefitting public at large.

Dr Jitendra Singh noted with satisfaction that the APPPA Course has undergone changes and new areas like Atmanirbhar Bharat and Mission Karmayogi apart from other important government initiatives have been covered. He said that time to work in silos is over and there is need for better coordination and cohesion amongst Ministries / Departments of the country. He said that it will help the officers in better understanding and appreciation of various socio-economic schemes.

Dr Jitendra Singh reiterated the Mantra given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governnance' and mentioned that the government has been forthcoming about decisions. He announced that process for mass promotions to around 8,000 employees in central government departments has been taken up.

Referring to the drastic and visible change in the work culture since May, 2014, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi took charge, Dr Jitendra Singh pointed out several out of box decisions like doing away with several old practices. He also referred to the "Prashan Gaon Ki Or'r initiative of DoPT which is based on District Development Index programme to take administration and services to the ground level.

A total of 37 officers of Defence forces and civil services are participating in 10-month long 48th APPA which will conclude on 28th April, 2023.

The APPPA course was started in 1975 and was first of its kind in the Mid-career training segment designed for middle-level Civil Servants and Defence forces officers. About 1600 officers have attended this course so far from 1975 and this programme has been the flagship programme of IIPA.

APPA deals in a variety of subjects useful for middle level officers to prepare them for more responsible leadership and decision-making positions. It encompasses a wide range of modules from Public Administration, Finance, Digital Governance, Cyber Security, Agriculture economics, Urban Governance and Consumer Protection to Environment and Climate Change and Social Systems.

S N Tripathi, Director General, IIPA, Amitabh Ranjan, Registrar IIPA, N Alok, Course Director and Ms. Kusum Lata, Assistant Course Director (APPA) and officers of IIPA and all the participants of 48th APPPA course attended the inauguration ceremony.

(With Inputs from PIB)