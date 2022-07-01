30-yr-old arrested for posting objectionable remarks against PM Modi in UP
- Country:
- India
A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly posting objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his social media account, police said here on Friday.
Accused Rehan, hailing from Nadayal village under Sahaswan police station limits, had made the post carrying objectionable remarks against the prime minister and the post went viral on at least a couple of social media platforms, police said.
In-charge of the police station Sanjeev Kumar Shukla said sub-inspector Rajesh Kumar, posted in the station, registered a case against Rehan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Sahaswan
- Sanjeev Kumar Shukla
- Rehan
- Nadayal
- Kumar
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi to launch historic torch relay for 44th Chess Olympiad on June 19
Gujarat: PM Narendra Modi unfurls flag at Mahakali temple in Panchmahal district, after dargah which stood there was shifted with consent of its caretakers.
Karnataka: PM Narendra Modi dedicates BASE University Campus
Narendra Modi govt stands firmly with people of flood-hit Assam, Meghalaya in this hour of need, says Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
The main event of the eighth International Yoga Day begins at the Mysuru Palace premises in Karnataka, PM Narendra Modi leads it.