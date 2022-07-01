Left Menu

VHP, Bajrang Dal members booked in Gurugram for raising abusive slogans

We are verifying the facts, and action will be taken as per the law, said Deepak Saharan, DCP West.The Gurugram Police issued an official statement saying the case was lodged under IPC sections 116, 153A, 295A, 34 and 504.Kanhaiya Lal was killed Tuesday afternoon by two cleaver-wielding men, who posted a grisly video of the crime online claiming responsibility for the beheading.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 01-07-2022 21:59 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 21:59 IST
VHP, Bajrang Dal members booked in Gurugram for raising abusive slogans
  • Country:
  • India

A case has been registered against members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal here for allegedly raising abusive slogans against a community during a rally to protest the murder of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal, police said on Friday.

The police said the protest rally was held on June 29. The FIR was lodged at the City police station here based on videos shared on social media.

''The FIR was registered on the basis of videos shared on social media and some Youtube channels. We are verifying the facts, and action will be taken as per the law,'' said Deepak Saharan, DCP (West).

The Gurugram Police issued an official statement saying the case was lodged under IPC sections 116, 153A, 295A, 34 and 504.

Kanhaiya Lal was killed Tuesday afternoon by two cleaver-wielding men, who posted a grisly video of the crime online claiming responsibility for the “beheading”.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

 Philippines
2
Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core samples

Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine; Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says and more

World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Uk...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022