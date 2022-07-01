Annual Jagannath Rath Yatra held in Udaipur amid heavy security arrangements

The annual Jagannath Rath Yatra was held in Udaipur on Friday amid heavy security arrangements, three days after a tailor was brutally murdered in the city triggering communal tensions.

Special permission was given by the district administration to take out the procession as a curfew was clamped in seven police station areas on Tuesday night following the murder of Kanhaiya Lal.

Thousands of people attended the procession, which began from the Jagdish Chowk and was expected to end late at night.

The yatra was welcomed by people at several places and a 'maha aarti' was done near the RMB school.

There was rainfall but the yatra remained unaffected.

An idol of Lord Jagdish is placed on a silver chariot during the procession. Some religious tableaux are also part of it.

Some groups of youngsters were seen shouting religious slogans like ''Jai Shri Ram''.

Areas like Ghantaghar, Bada Bazar, Badbuja Ghati and Mandi ki Nal were covered by the yatra.

Around 3,000 policemen have been deployed in the city to maintain law and order.

ADG Dinesh M N, who is camping in Udaipur, said the deployment of policemen for the yatra this year is three times higher than previous occasions.

''We hope that the yatra goes well. Senior officials have been deployed on key points. Volunteers of the organisers are also working in close coordination with police,'' he said.

The annual yatra is being held after a gap of two years due to the Covid pandemic.

