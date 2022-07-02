Left Menu

7 injured in acid attack in Jharkhand

PTI | Dumka | Updated: 02-07-2022 00:41 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 00:41 IST
Seven people in Jharkhand's Dumka district were injured after one person allegedly attacked a sweetmeat stall with acid as its owner refused to give him food on credit, police said.

The incident Haripur village under Jermundi police station After the stall owner refused to give him food on credit, the accused went home and returned with acid which he threw inside the shop injuring seven people, police said.

They were taken to a local hospital. A case has been registered in this regard on the statement of the stall owner, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

