Punjab DGP Bhawra applies for leave after seeking central deputation

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-07-2022 01:00 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 01:00 IST
Punjab DGP V K Bhawra is learnt to have applied for leave for two months after seeking central deputation.

Bhawra, a 1987-batch IPS officer, has made himself available for central deputation, sources here said.

The development comes amid rival political parties attacking the AAP-led government over the alleged deteriorating law and order in the state.

The Aam Aadmi Party's defeat in the recent Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll was also attributed to the law and order issue and the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala.

The Bhagwant Mann-led government has been facing criticism from opposition parties over several incidents including a rocket-propelled grenade attack at the state police's intelligence headquarters in Mohali and the murder of a kabaddi player in Jalandhar.

With Bhawra seeking central deputation, the names of DGP (prisons) Harpreet Singh Sidhu and DGP (Administration) Gaurav Yadav are doing the rounds for the top post of the Punjab Police.

Bhawra was appointed as the director general of police in January this year, replacing officiating DGP Siddharth Chattopadhyaya. He was appointed just before the model code of conduct came into force ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections.

Bhawra was selected by former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi-led state government from a panel of three officers shortlisted by the Union Public Service Commission.

The other two officers in the panel were senior IPS officers Dinkar Gupta and Prabodh Kumar.

