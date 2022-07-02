Left Menu

Jerry Hall files for divorce from Rupert Murdoch

Jerry Hall has officially filed for divorce from billionaire husband Rupert Murdoch on Friday six years after the pair married. She said in the petition she is "unaware of the full nature and extent of all (Murdoch's) assets and debts, and will amend this petition when the information has been ascertained." Hall's attorney, Ronald Brot, did not immediately respond to Reuters request for a comment.

Jerry Hall has officially filed for divorce from billionaire husband Rupert Murdoch on Friday six years after the pair married. The 65-year-old model and actress filed a petition in Superior Court of California, citing "irreconcilable differences" as legal grounds for divorce.

In her petition, she also sought unspecified spousal support from 91-year-old media mogul Murdoch and wants him to pay for her attorney's fees. She said in the petition she is "unaware of the full nature and extent of all (Murdoch's) assets and debts, and will amend this petition when the information has been ascertained."

Hall's attorney, Ronald Brot, did not immediately respond to Reuters request for a comment. Murdoch and Hall married in a low-key ceremony in central London's Spencer House in March 2016. It was Murdoch's fourth marriage and Hall's second.

The Fox Corp chairman controls News Corp and Fox Corp through a Reno, Nevada-based family trust that holds roughly a 40% stake in voting shares of each company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

