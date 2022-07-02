Left Menu

Delhi Police constable kills self with service revolver

The deceased was later identified as constable Amandeep Singh who was posted in Prashant Vihar police station and was on casual leaves, the officer said. His family members have been informed and the inquest proceedings under section 174 CrPC police to inquire and report on suicide has been undertaken, the DCP said.

Delhi Police constable kills self with service revolver
A Delhi Police constable allegedly shot himself dead with his service revolver in North West district, officials said on Saturday. They said they were informed around 9 am by a passerby in Delhi's Prashant Vihar about a body spotted in a car parked alongside the boundary wall of a petrol pump in the area. When a police team reached there they saw the body lying on the driver's seat of a Santro car and a foul smell coming from it, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said. The deceased was later identified as constable Amandeep Singh who was posted in Prashant Vihar police station and was on casual leaves, the officer said. A crime branch team along with photographer and forensic experts were called on to the scene. His family members have been informed and the inquest proceedings under section 174 CrPC (police to inquire and report on suicide) has been undertaken, the DCP said. Singh's body has been sent to the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, and a postmortem will be conducted when the deceased constable's family members arrive. No suicide note has been found, the police said. Further inquiry is being conducted to ascertain what caused the constable to take the extreme step, police added.

