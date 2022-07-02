Left Menu

Delhi man shot at by two bike-borne men

A 27-year-old man was shot at allegedly by two bike-borne persons in southwest Delhis Bindapur area on Saturday, police said. One of the two men, who were on a motorcycle, fired at the pillion rider of another bike, a senior police officer said.The injured was identified as Kapil who is under treatment.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2022 16:09 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 15:37 IST
Delhi man shot at by two bike-borne men
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The injured was identified as Kapil who is under treatment. A case of attempt to murder has been registered and teams are working to nab the culprits, the officer said.

The injured was identified as Kapil who is under treatment. A case of attempt to murder has been registered and teams are working to nab the culprits, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

