Delhi man shot at by two bike-borne men

A 27-year-old man was shot at allegedly by two bike-borne persons in southwest Delhi's Bindapur area on Saturday, police said. One of the two men, who were on a motorcycle, fired at the pillion rider of another bike, a senior police officer said.

The injured was identified as Kapil who is under treatment. A case of attempt to murder has been registered and teams are working to nab the culprits, the officer said.

