Delhi: Minor boy dies in balcony balcony collapse

A nine-year-old boy died after a portion of the balcony of a house collapsed in Delhi's Begum Vihar area, police said on Saturday. The police received information on Friday that a boy, identified as Kunal, was injured after the front portion of a balcony collapsed, they said. The boy was playing in front of an old house when the incident happened. He was taken to a hospital but succumbed to injures, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said. A case under sections 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC has been registered at Begumpur police station against the owner of the house, police said.

