Left Menu

Maha: Sex racket busted in Mira Road; one held

PTI | Thane | Updated: 02-07-2022 18:08 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 18:02 IST
Maha: Sex racket busted in Mira Road; one held
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The police have busted a sex racket in Mira Road area of Maharashtra's Thane district and arrested a woman involved in the operation, an official said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, the anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC) of the MBVV police on Friday laid a trap and apprehended the accused woman, senior inspector Devidas Handore said.

The accused would allegedly forward pictures of women on WhatsApp to her prospective customers, he said, adding that three women were rescued from the racket.

An offence under the provisions of the IPC and PITA Act has been registered against the arrested woman with the Mira Road police station, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

 Norway
2
Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android users can protect themselves

Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android u...

 Global
3
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes southern Iran -EMSC

Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes southern Iran -EMSC

 Iran Islamic Rep
4
Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022