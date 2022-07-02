Left Menu

Udaipur tailor murder: Curfew relaxed for 4 hours, 10-hour relief to be given on Sunday

PTI | Udaipur | Updated: 02-07-2022 20:21 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 20:21 IST
Udaipur tailor murder: Curfew relaxed for 4 hours, 10-hour relief to be given on Sunday
  • Country:
  • India

The district administration here on Saturday relaxed for four hours the curfew imposed in seven police station areas in the wake of the killing of a tailor, officials said.

Mobile internet services, however, remained suspended.

With the situation gradually returning to normal, the curfew will be relaxed for 10 hours on Sunday, the officials said.

Two men hacked to death a tailor, Kanhaiya Lal, with a cleaver at his shop in the Dhan Mandi area here on Tuesday to avenge an ''insult to Islam''.

Following the incident, curfew was imposed in areas falling under the limits of seven police stations -- Dhan Mandi, Ghanta Ghar, Hathi Pole, Amba Mata, Suraj Pole, Bhupalpura and Savina.

''Curfew in the city was relaxed from 12 pm to 4 pm today. Relaxation from 8 am to 6 am will be given on Sunday,'' Udaipur Collector Tara Chand Meena said.

The decision to relax the curfew was taken after reviewing the situation, official sources said.

With the peaceful conduct of Friday's Jagannath Rath Yatra, in which thousands participated, the administration decided to relax the curfew on Saturday, they said.

Four people have been arrested in connection with Lal's murder.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

 Norway
2
Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android users can protect themselves

Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android u...

 Global
3
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes southern Iran -EMSC

Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes southern Iran -EMSC

 Iran Islamic Rep
4
Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022