Delhi: 9-yr-old boy dies after house lanter falls on him

A 9-year-old boy died after the front lanter of a house in the national capital, fell on him while he was playing in front of the house, the police informed on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2022 22:46 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 22:46 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
A 9-year-old boy died after the front lanter of a house in the national capital, fell on him while he was playing in front of the house, the police informed on Saturday. According to the Delhi Police, the boy, identified as Kunal (9), got injured after a front lanter in D block Begum Vihar fell over him.

"On July 1, a PCR call was received at the PS Begumpur vide DD 111A, that a boy got injured due to falling of front lanter (Chhajja) in D block Begum Vihar, while he was playing in front of an old constructed house in Begum Vihar," said the police. It also said that the boy was taken to a hospital for treatment where he succumbed to the injuries and died during the treatment.

The police have registered a case under section 288 (Negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings) and 304 A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Begum Pur police station. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

