Palestinians will hand bullet that killed journalist to U.S., official says
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 02-07-2022 22:56 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 22:56 IST
- Israel
The Palestinian Authority will hand over the bullet that killed Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh during an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank last month to U.S. authorities, a Palestinian official said on Saturday.
"We agreed to transfer the bullet to the Americans for examination," Akram al-Khatib, general prosecutor for the Palestinian Authority, told Reuters without providing further details.
