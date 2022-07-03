Left Menu

Blasts in Russia's Belgorod near Ukraine border - local governor

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2022 06:43 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 06:43 IST
Blasts in the Russian city of Belgorod, near the border with Ukraine, resulted in a fire in a residential building, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the Belgorod region, said in a post on the Telegram messaging app early on Sunday.

Three wounded people were taken to a hospital, he said.

"Reasons for the incident are being investigated," Gladkov said. "Presumably, the air defence system worked." (Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by William Mallard)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

