Russia says its troops have encircled Ukrainian city of Lysychansk - TASS
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 03-07-2022 14:38 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 14:31 IST
Russian troops have encircled the eastern Ukrainian city of Lysychansk, Ukraine's last major stronghold in the Luhansk region, TASS news agency cited the Russian defense ministry as saying on Sunday.
Russia is focused on driving Ukrainian forces out of Luhansk and Donetsk provinces in the Donbas, where Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting Kyiv since Russia's first military intervention in Ukraine in 2014.
