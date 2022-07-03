Russian defence minister tells Putin Ukraine's Luhansk region has been 'liberated'
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 03-07-2022 15:54 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 15:34 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu informed President Vladimir Putin that all of Ukraine's Luhansk region had been "liberated" by Russian and separatist forces, the defense ministry said on Sunday.
After being beaten back in its initial attempt to capture the capital Kyiv, Russia has focused its efforts on driving Ukrainian forces out of Luhansk and Donetsk regions in the east of the country, where Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting Kyiv since Russia's first military intervention in Ukraine in 2014.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukrainian
- Defence
- Russia
- Vladimir Putin
- Sergei Shoigu
- defence ministry
- Luhansk
- Russian
- Moscow
- Ukraine
- Kyiv
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian superyacht Amadea arrives in Honolulu from Fiji
Russian forces renew bid to advance south of Ukraine's Izium, Britain says
Sovcomflot fleet fully covered by Russian insurers, CEO says
Rajnath okays proposal to reserve 10% vacancies in Defence Ministry for 'Agniveers'
Rajnath Singh approves proposal to reserve 10 pc vacancies in Defence Ministry for Agniveers