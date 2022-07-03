Left Menu

Minor sisters gang-raped in UP; 5 arrested

PTI | Mau | Updated: 03-07-2022 16:01 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 15:42 IST
Minor sisters gang-raped in UP; 5 arrested
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five people have been arrested for alleged gang-raping two minor sisters in the district, police said on Sunday.

''Two sisters, aged 17 and 15 years, were raped by five people. The accused were arrested on Saturday," Nagesh Upadhyay, Station House Officer (SHO), Ghosi police station said.

The incident took place in a village of the Nadwasarai area under the Ghosi police station limits.

According to the complaint lodged by the victims' father, the accused overpowered his daughters on June 30 when they were out to attend nature's call.

The accused also threatened to kill the sisters if they informed anyone about the incident.

The accused have been identified as Vishal (22), Arun (19), Sudin (23), Jitesh (20) and Chandrakant (20).

The accused have been booked under relevant sections of IPC and the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officials

Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officia...

 India
2
Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Earth

Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Eart...

 United States
3
NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for monkeypox; Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection as boosters - EMA and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022