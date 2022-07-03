Left Menu

Raj: 2 killed after part of hillside collapses in Sikar district

Two persons were killed after a part of a hillside collapsed during mining activities here, police said on Sunday.Those deceased were identified as Subhash 30 and Ravi 35.The mishap occurred in Neema ka Thana area, police said. Two dumpers were also damaged in the incident.

PTI | Sikar | Updated: 03-07-2022 17:13 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 17:13 IST
Two persons were killed after a part of a hillside collapsed during mining activities here, police said on Sunday.

Those deceased were identified as Subhash (30) and Ravi (35).

The mishap occurred in Neema ka Thana area, police said. Two dumpers were also damaged in the incident. The bodies were handed over to family members after postmortem, police said, adding that the matter is being investigated further.

