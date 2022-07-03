Left Menu

Take steps against office-bearers of rifle clubs possessing more than two firearms: MHA to states

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 17:55 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed the states and Union territories to take immediate steps against the office-bearers of rifle associations and clubs who are possessing more than two guns in violation of laws and ensure that they deposit the extra arms at the nearest police station forthwith.

In a communication to the chief secretaries of all the states and Union territories, the ministry said according to the Arms (Amendment) Act, 2019, those possessing more than two firearms are bound to deposit the extra weapons to the officer in charge of the nearest police station.

Sportspersons were given relaxation from this provision of the law by the MHA through a notification dated February 2020.

However, it has been brought to the notice of the ministry that in contravention of the said provision, some states are allowing the members of rifle clubs and rifle associations (licensed or recognized by the Centre) to keep more than two firearms in their individual capacity by misinterpreting the provisions of the Arms Act.

Objecting to such violations, the MHA conveyed to the states and Union territories that no exemption is available to the members of rifle clubs and rifle associations in their individual capacity and the general limit of two firearms in accordance with the Arms Act must be followed.

''In view of the above, all state governments and UT administrations are requested to take immediate action to stop such contravention,'' it said.

